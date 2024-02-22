Gearbox co-founder calls unannounced Borderlands game "the greatest thing we've ever done"

Gearbox's founder has seemingly teased an unannounced Borderlands game, and some fans think a reveal is right around the corner.

IGN has interviewed Randy Pitchford about the forthcoming Borderlands movie, which just saw a new trailer showing off its cast, including Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart. When asked about his favorite Borderlands game, Pitchford had a pretty teasing answer.

"Look, we haven't even announced anything of it," Pitchford tells the outlet. "Clearly, we're working on something. And I know what we're working on, and holy shit... It's the greatest thing we've ever done. And I can't wait, but it's not time yet. It's not time yet. There will be a time."

This isn't the first time a potential new Borderlands game has been talked about - last year, Borderlands 4 was name-dropped by the head of a studio that collaborates with Gearbox.

As ComicBook.com notes, some Borderlands fans are now speculating that a reveal for this unannounced game is imminent. As the outlet says, the official Borderlands Twitter account recently started publishing new videos recapping the events of the existing Borderlands games.

These new videos were published weekly, and they should wrap up on March 12, if the Twitter account recalls the events of all the existing Borderlands games, spin-offs included. A week later on March 19 just happens to be PAX East takes place, where Borderlands 3 was originally unveiled back in 2019.

It's admittedly pretty compelling stuff, and the tweets probably wouldn't be under such a great spotlight if it weren't for Pitchford's teasing comments. There's just under a month to go until we find out whether Gearbox really is working on Borderlands 4.

