Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2 have both been namedropped by a developer

New entries in the loot, shoot, then loot some more series (Borderlands) might be in the works.

Borderlands 4 and fantasy-adjacent sequel Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 were recently mentioned in the LinkedIn profile of Randel Reiss, the former technical director of Lost Boys Interactive, which is a support studio that previously helped out on Tiny Tina’s first spin-off and other Take-Two projects. (Good find, VGC.)

The possible existence of either game is no surprise considering how the Borderlands series sells quicker than something shiny spat out of a sci-fi-fantasy vault. 2019’s Borderlands 3 reportedly performed “well beyond” expectations and has passed 18 million units sold. 2022’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, meanwhile, was viewed as a new franchise by developer Gearbox thanks to its commercial and critical reception.

The nods to new outings come amid a possible sale of Gearbox under its parent company Embracer Group. Embracer acquired the developer for $1.3 billion in 2021 when it promised to expand the studio’s capabilities. But Embracer, who have been snatching up studios and franchises left and right, has finally hit a few large speed bumps.

Following a mass spending spree that saw them acquire everything from Tomb Raider to the entirety of Middle-Earth, Embracer announced plans to cut back and lay off staff earlier this summer. In September, the company then shut down Saints Row stewards Volition.

Regardless, interest from potential buyers means that Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina 2 are probably safe bets, and will see the light of day no matter who’s funding Gearbox. Our next romp through the permanently money-hungry world will likely come from the Borderlands film, which is currently set to premiere on August 9, 2024.

Check out the new games coming in 2024 and beyond to see what else is on the horizon.