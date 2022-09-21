More Tiny Tina's Wonderlands already in the works as Gearbox calls it "a new franchise"

Gearbox is going all-in on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to turn it into "a new franchise," with "future experiences" already in development.

CEO Randy Pitchford commented on Tiny Tina's success at a recent all-hands meeting from parent company Embracer Group, which snapped up the Borderlands studio for $1.3 billion last year (and bought Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and more IP from Square Enix for $300 million this year).

"Gearbox Software achieved a major victory this past year with the launch of the new franchise Tiny Tina's Wonderlands," Pitchford said. "Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially, and I'm thrilled that, in addition to great financial rewards from this victory that will be coming our way in the coming quarters, we have established a firm beachhead. We now clearly have a new franchise on our hands, with future experiences already under development at Gearbox."

As always, the wording of experiences, which aren't necessarily full-fat games, is putting in work here. For starters, given Gearbox's track record, it's a reasonable bet that more Wonderlands DLC is in the pipe. Here's hoping any future content fares better than the game's g enerally poorly received four-part season pass .

Pitchford's comment doesn't necessarily confirm that Wonderlands 2 is in active development either, though it does strongly imply that a sequel or follow-up of some kind is a matter of when and not if. We already knew that Gearbox apparently has "nine AAA games under development" across its many brands and studios, so it's possible that Wonderlands 2, or at least an in-progress skeleton vaguely resembling it, is among them.

Pitchford's comments also notably echo earlier remarks from Take-Two , which continues to publish the Borderlands (and now Wonderlands) games. In May, CEO Strauss Zelnick said the game "outperformed" expectations and mentioned "possibilities for this new franchise [for] years to come."