The first Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC has been dubbed "one of the worst Gearbox has ever dropped"

Conflicted Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players are praising an excellent patch alongside a severely underwhelming DLC drop.

The first Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC, Coiled Captors, dropped last night, alongside the game's latest patch. While the patch is a lengthy list of bug and balance fixes that the community seems to appreciate, Coiled Captors has been labelled little more than a one-note expansion to the game's current endgame mode, Chaos Chamber.

On the game's subreddit, user FabledTurtle described the DLC "a chaos chamber but with extra steps," suggesting that "you can barely call this a 'Premium DLC' it should have been free." Another user, radxink, said "this DLC is not worth the $10. It's chaos chamber version 1.001," claiming that "it literally took longer to find the zone than it did to complete it."

The front page of the subreddit is filled with similar posts, with users expressing regret over buying the full season pass, which promises three further DLC drops. Others are pointing out the comparative strength of many of the series' other expansions - throughout the four previous games, Borderlands DLC has offered everything from new enemies and areas to new classes and playstyles. Full-fledged stories have also been a regular addition, with Wonderlands itself having been inspired by the story-driven Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep.

While Gearbox has named the upcoming Wonderlands DLC packs, there's been no word on what they'll include, or when they'll drop. That could mean there's more time for future additions to grow in scope, but there's no guarantee on that front.

