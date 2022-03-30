How to respec your Tiny Tina's Wonderlands character

The Tiny Tina's Wonderlands respec option is an easy way to rebuild your character completely from scratch - giving you back all the skill points you've earned and letting you spend them again. This time, obviously, in a different way if you want to try out different Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes or builds, or to take back some points you wished you'd spent elsewhere.

But there's a chance you might not know how to take advantage of this option, which is most likely because you haven't reached a certain point in the game yet. So to help you discover where and how the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands respec option becomes available, we can explain it all to you.

How do you respec your character in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

In order to be able to respec your Tiny Tina's Wonderlands character you'll need to play through the campaign until you reach the city of Brighthoof. There you'll find a tavern called Izzy's Fizzies, and inside that is the Change Quick booth, which you can see in the image right at the top of this page.

You'll mostly use the Change Quick booth for cosmetic and outfit changes, as you can tinker with all the customisable elements once you access it. However, you'll also see the option at the bottom of the screen to 'Reset Skills'. Hit that and you'll get this option:

You can choose to reset your skill tree, hero points, or both. This gives you a bit more flexibility than straight up wiping everything. The skill tree govern all the class abilities specific to it, so select that if you want to change your powers and class stuff. The hero points on the other hand deal with things that all classes share - strength, health, cooldowns and so on. So if you're not happy with your abilities and powers reset your skill tree, and if you're not happy with your general stats, change the hero points. Or both if you want a complete do over.

Whatever you select will see your points returned to you, and everything reset to its starting values. If that includes the skill tree then you'll also reset your secondary class, letting you have another choice there. You won't be able to change your starting class though, you'll need to create a whole new character for that.

