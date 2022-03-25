Tiny Tina's Wonderland tips to help you loot and shoot

A few Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tips will help ease you into this weird but fun mishmash of looter shooter meets Dungeons and Dragons. It is, more or less, a Borderlands game, so lots of fast paced FPS action and hoovering up loot, but there's a few things you might not be expecting. Things like magic letting you cast spells alongside all the gunfire. So if you want a few pointers and help getting started, these Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tips will get you up to speed with all the basics.

And if you're not sure what Tiny Tina's Wonderlands class to pick, we can help you there.

1. Try different guns even if the numbers aren't higher to see what works

Obviously, as a looter shooter, this is all about the guns you can collect. While the tendency might be to use only the weapons with the highest numbers (usually damage), experiment a little. Some weapons might not look as powerful but the fire rate or number of bullets fired per shot might actually make them much better than you think. There could also be modifiers like elemental damage that boost things, meaning a gun that doesn't look better on paper actually ends up shredding.

2. Sticky ammo can create massively damaging explosive kills

Some weapons fire explosive bullets and, if they have a 'Sticky' option, let you delay the explosion until you empty the clip or fire a certain amount. That then detonates everything you've shot at once, in one big explosion. If you can stick everything you've fired to a single normal enemy that's almost certainly an insta kill, and even bigger enemies and bosses can have tons of health melted away by these blasts.

3. Make sure you equip different guns to avoid using all your ammo and give you options

There are several distinct ammo types in Wonderlands and if you accidentally equip multiple weapons that use the same bullets you can easily find yourself running out. It can be easy to miss given the outlandish appearance of many of the things you can pick. But if you find yourself struggling with your bullet supply, double check your explosive revolver and flaming repeater crossbow aren't actually drawing from the same ammo pool. It also helps to have weapons that deal with different ranges and situations as well.

4. Keep moving or stay at range to avoid damage

This isn't a sophisticated shooter, it's about running around with your finger jammed on the trigger until all your problems go away. There's no real place for cover here as an ongoing tactic. You might be able to duck behind the odd pillar or doorway every now and then, but the only real way to avoid damage is to stay light on your toes - strafe, run, sprint and keep mobile to stay out of the firing line.

5. You can run from random battles in the overworld if you don't want to fight

The Overworld map has random battles that are triggered when you walk through grassy areas. If you can't be bothered then just keep going - you'll only trigger the fight if the pursuing creature catches you. So if you were planning to go anywhere, head there and enter whatever location to leave the problem behind. Even if you didn't have a specific destination in mind you can just keep moving and, often, whatever's after you will eventually disappear.

6. Remember to 'use' cosmetics and mark junk to clear your inventory

You'll collect a lot of armor shaders, emotes and other cosmetics in your loot. These take up valuable space in your inventory so 'use' them to claim them and clear them. If it's marked as 'known' then you can also tag it as junk and sell it, along with any weapons you don't want. It's always a good idea to check what you're carrying and mark up anything you don't want as junk, so you can bulk sell it at a vending machines whenever you see one. If you run out of space in a mission you'll have to drop things to pick up new loot. You can also buy extra inventory space from the blacksmith in Brighthoof.

7. Watch out for barrels and elemental damage which can help and hurt

There are barrels all over Wonderlands that will explode when shot, discharging a range of elemental effects on enemies. There are also a few elemental effects, either in the environment or from enemies. Used tactically this can spread a lot of damage across a lot of creatures quickly. Especially with enemies that can mob and rush you, giving you some control over where they go. Look for anything with an elemental effect on you that you can use to your advantage and take opportunities where you can. Conversely, keep an eye out around you so that you don't end up taking cover behind a toxic acid barrel.

8. You can use your spells a lot, so don't forget them

Depending on your class, you can use spells and abilities a lot. Especially if you put all your points into stats that reduce your cooldowns. It means that it's less about saving your magic up and using it once at a critical point, and more about firing it out all the time. Depending on your build, levelling and class you can be dropping spells regularly as you fight and, depending on what you're packing - targeted attacks or area of affects blasts usually - you can strategize around it.