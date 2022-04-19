Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' first DLC adds new guns and snake people

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gets its first DLC expansion later this week on April 21.

Just below is the launch trailer for Coiled Captors, which just debuted earlier today to announced the surprise launch. Right now, anyone who own's the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Season Pass can delve into Coiled Captors across any platform, with the new expansion making up part one of the four planned DLC expansions of Gearbox's new shooter.

Simply put, Coiled Captors looks challenging and rewarding in equal measure. From the looks of the launch trailer, it looks as though some sinister group has imprisoned some pretty gnarly monsters, and it's your job to take them on in challenges that change every single week.

There's explosive new guns, shiny new cosmetics like armor, and much more up for grabs as part of the rewards in Coiled Captors. Considering the challenges in the new DLC change every week, it's not unreasonable to expect the rewards associated with them to freshen up every now and then.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands obviously draws heavily from Dungeons & Dragons, and so you probably won't be surprised to know its new serpent-like enemies look pretty similar to the Yuan-Ti. The snake creatures from D&D are generally regarded as "degenerates" by other races in the roleplaying game, so their outlook on things in Coiled Captors might not be peachy.

As we mentioned above, this is just the first of four planned expansions for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Coiled Captors is definitely focusing on new gameplay and loot offerings, but future DLC add ons could look pretty different, considering one of them is planning on adding an entirely new class to the RPG-shooter. Perhaps we could be in for more of a story-driven expansion further down the road?

