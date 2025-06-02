Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is free, but Borderlands boss Randy Pitchford has somehow found a way to make fans mad about it: "Dude's milking people for hate clicks at this point"

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford isn't done upsetting gamers, or his PR team. Following pushback to him stating a "real fan" would find a way to pay up to $80 for the upcoming Borderlands 4 , he offered a sort of apology , and now he seems to be digging himself an even deeper hole by letting everyone know how free Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is currently.

"For our real fans who may be cost sensitive, the very awesome and incredibly fun smash hit videogame Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is FREE this week on the Epic Games Store," Pitchford tweets. "Please enjoy this FREE gift by grabbing your FREE copy here, FREE."

"I really feel like someone in the PR part of Gearbox is dying right now from the trench Randy keeps digging," writes one person in the Borderlands subreddit

It seems pretty obvious he's taking a dig at people who criticized him for writing, "If you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen," in reply to someone asking him to ensure Borderlands 4 wouldn't be $80 like Mario Kart World is.

Pitchford then posted a 557-word statement that should have settled everything. He wrote: "The absolute sincere truth is that I don't want anyone to pay any more than they should or are comfortable with and I always work with the intent and hope that a customer always feels they got the better end of the deal no matter what they pay."

But after this latest tweet, people are angry again. "Is he just getting off on going after fans now," asks one person in the Borderlands subreddit. "Jesus Christ, why can't Randy just shut the fuck up and enjoy the dedicated fanbase," replies one annoyed fan.

One person suggests , "Dude's milking people for hate clicks at this point." Some people say there's no such thing as bad publicity, and since we're here reading and writing about Borderlands 4, and maybe they're right.

