After 8 years, the Borderlands movie finally gets a 2024 release date

Eight years since it was first announced back in 2015, the Borderlands movie has a firm release date at last.

Announced during San Diego Comic Con 2023 (via Deadline), the Borderlands movie release date has officially been set for August 9, 2024, just a little over a year from now. Considering it's been in some stage of development for almost eight years, that's not such a long wait!

The Borderlands movie is directed by Eli Roth, best known for splatter horror movies like Cabin Fever and Hostel. Roth was previously confirmed to have co-written the screenplay with Craig Mazin, known as the creator and writer of the HBO series Chernobyl as well as the co-creator and co-writer of the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, but he's recently and mysteriously had his writing credit removed. The Writer's Guild website now lists Joe Crombie as co-writer. Many assumed Crombie to simply be Mazin's pseudonym, but Mazin has denied this under no uncertain terms.

Regardless, Roth's pedigree is matched by an absolutely star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett taking the lead role as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jack Black as Claptrap, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis. The cast is filled out by the likes of Cheyenne Jackson, Janina Gavankar, Edgar Ramirez, Florian Munteanu, Bobby Lee, Haley Bennett, Gina Gershon.

The plot centers around Lilith as she reluctantly returns to Pandora in search of the daughter of a powerful man named Atlas, teaming up with a ragtag gang of misfits along the way.

There's a lot of promise surrounding the Borderlands film, but it remains to be seen whether it can join the ranks of the best video game movies ever.