Gearbox boss doubles down on Borderlands 4's new release date being unrelated to GTA 6, insists he has no "insider information" despite working under Take-Two

Gearbox Software CEO and president Randy Pitchford has once again claimed that Borderlands 4's new release date is completely unrelated to GTA 6's impending launch.

Borderlands 4 is now scheduled to launch on September 12, more than a week earlier than previously planned, but since Gearbox Software and Rockstar Games are both owned by parent company Take-Two, many fans speculated that the looter shooter only moved to get out of GTA 6's way.

Rockstar's upcoming game is still slated for a fall 2025 release and Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick previously said its games aren't going to cannibalize each other: "We wouldn't, and no one would, stack up huge releases." Hence, all the speculation around Borderlands 4's move is pretty understandable. Heck, even companies that aren't under the same umbrella said they were being wary of the black hole that is GTA 6.

Despite all the chatter, however, Randy Pitchford stood firm that the earlier-than-expected release is "100% the result of confidence in the game," and apparently had no connection to any other products.

Pitchford is now doubling down. "Interesting that this comment got more pick up than the date change itself," he tweeted recently. "Believe what you want, but if you are making any decisions based on the belief that I have some insider information about some other game launch, you would be mistaken."

"We're super confident in the game and we are ready to launch early, so there was no sense in holding out," he added. "The sooner we launch, the sooner we'll also get feedback. We listen and learn and are excited to get a bite at that apple as we are working on exciting post-launch efforts."

GTA 6's release date remains a mystery to almost everyone outside of Take-Two and Rockstar's walls, it seems, and it's likely to remain that way for a while more as Zelnick also recently said the company isn't going to "provide marketing materials" until we get "relatively close to the release window."

