Rockstar owner says GTA 6 and Borderlands 4 won't release near each other: "We wouldn't, and no one would, stack up huge releases"

GTA 6 still doesn't have a release date, but Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive has confirmed it won't release around the same time as Borderlands 4.

Rockstar's GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release in Fall 2025, while Gearbox's Borderlands 4 is slated for Take-Two's fiscal year, so anywhere between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. Since the developers of both games have the same parent company, it wasn't expected that their release dates would crash, but now we have direct confirmation from Take-Two.

"I think it’s safe to say that we wouldn’t, and no one would, stack up huge releases unnecessarily," Zelnick told Variety. There's little indication which of the two games will release first, but it's worth noting that GTA 6 was announced back in December 2023 while Borderlands wasn't officially announced until August 2024, although it's known to have been in active development since at least March.

Former Rockstar designer Ben Hinchliffe recently surmised that Rockstar is currently focused on trying to "really tighten" GTA 6 "in every corner," because "90% of your work" is accounting for players who don't do as they're told.

We haven't heard very much about Borderlands 4 beyond its initial reveal, but we know it'll add four brand-new Vault Hunters and that the devs want classes to add depth to the RPG mechanics but not "at the cost of complexity."

Zelnick also admitted in the same Variety interview that the Borderlands movie adaptation was a disappointment, although he credits it with helping to sell some games in the series.

