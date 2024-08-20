Side-scrolling action RPG Towerborne gets early access release date, and it's coming very soon

All sorts of exciting revelations are underway during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 - including an early access release date for Towerborne.

Towerborne, developed by industry veterans like Star Wars Galaxies and Knights of the Old Republic icon Arnie Jorgensen, is almost here - as revealed tonight, the new side-scrolling arcade beat-'em-up is launching right into early access next month on September 10. The game's full release is scheduled to come later, sometime in 2025 - although a specific date has yet to be shared.

Towerborne - Gameplay Trailer - Gamescom 2024 - YouTube Watch On

For those unfamiliar with the upcoming game, Towerborne's developers describe it as "a side-scrolling animated feature film" of sorts. With a challenging roguelike flair, relentless enemy waves, and chaotic multiplayer gameplay, it's shaping up to be one of the more eye-catching new releases - an answer to Castle Crashers from the team behind The Banner Saga.

New content will arrive on a season-by-season basis in Towerborne, along with its constantly "evolving storyline" - a feature devs say is entirely "new to the genre" and gives "a fresh feeling to the game." The map was designed with such continuous changes in mind, so the studio "can quickly seed it with new enemies, bosses, crafting components, gear, weapons, biomes, gameplay modes, and more."

