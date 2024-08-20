Side-scrolling action RPG Towerborne gets early access release date, and it's coming very soon
Hop in-game next month
All sorts of exciting revelations are underway during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 - including an early access release date for Towerborne.
Towerborne, developed by industry veterans like Star Wars Galaxies and Knights of the Old Republic icon Arnie Jorgensen, is almost here - as revealed tonight, the new side-scrolling arcade beat-'em-up is launching right into early access next month on September 10. The game's full release is scheduled to come later, sometime in 2025 - although a specific date has yet to be shared.
For those unfamiliar with the upcoming game, Towerborne's developers describe it as "a side-scrolling animated feature film" of sorts. With a challenging roguelike flair, relentless enemy waves, and chaotic multiplayer gameplay, it's shaping up to be one of the more eye-catching new releases - an answer to Castle Crashers from the team behind The Banner Saga.
New content will arrive on a season-by-season basis in Towerborne, along with its constantly "evolving storyline" - a feature devs say is entirely "new to the genre" and gives "a fresh feeling to the game." The map was designed with such continuous changes in mind, so the studio "can quickly seed it with new enemies, bosses, crafting components, gear, weapons, biomes, gameplay modes, and more."
Take a look at our new games 2024 guide for more to look forward to.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.