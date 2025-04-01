Despite mixed reviews, the Dexter prequel series has been renewed for season 2

News
By published

Dexter: Original Sin is coming back for more

Dexter: Original Sin
(Image credit: Showtime)

Dexter: Original Sin, the prequel series to Showtime's hit horror-drama, has been renewed for a second season.

Per Deadline, a season 2 writers' room is set to start up soon, with filming set to begin later this year or early 2026.

Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter Morgan (Paddy Gibson) as he transitions from student to vigilante serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, his adoptive father Harry (Christian Slater) helps him channel his inner darkness. If you've seen the original Showtime series, Harry helps him design a 'special code' to help him find and kill murderers, traffickers, and other various types of terrible people without getting caught. However, this becomes a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department - which makes him better at his secret vigilante gig in the long run.

The series received mostly mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, sitting at a 68% critics score and a 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes (which isn't too bad considering how prequels tend to fare). The show premiered to 2.1 million viewers, setting a record for Showtime.

Christian Slater, Christina Milian, Molly Brown, Jasper Lewis, Patrick Dempsey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar also star. Original Sin was conceived by Clyde Phillips, who served as showrunner on season 1 of the flagship series as well as the revival series Dexter: New Blood. And yes, another Dexter offshoot is on the way.

Dexter: Original Sin is streaming now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.

See more TV Shows News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about drama shows
The Last of Us

The Last of Us showrunner says "so much" has happened in the five-year gap since we last saw Joel and Ellie: "That's part of the mystery of the season"
The Last of Us

The Last of Us showrunners say it might be stretched over four seasons as they talk taking their time with the storyline: "We have a destination in mind"
An illustration of Vault Boy saluting before a nuclear mushroom cloud.

Not for the first time, workers at Fallout, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls parent ZeniMax threaten strike at Microsoft: "Paying your employees a livable wage as a multi-trillion dollar company is the least they could be doing"
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of Vault Boy saluting before a nuclear mushroom cloud.
Not for the first time, workers at Fallout, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls parent ZeniMax threaten strike at Microsoft: "Paying your employees a livable wage as a multi-trillion dollar company is the least they could be doing"
Superman
You can get an early 5-minute preview of James Gunn's Superman, if you go see A Minecraft Movie
Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
"If it can run on Steam Deck, it can probably run on Switch 2": Ex Nintendo marketing leads say Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring prove there's a market for big AAA games on Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 on an orange background with &#039;pre-order&#039; badge
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could drop tomorrow, here's everything you need to know to get prepped
Marvel Legends action figure of The Sentry in Thunderbolts*
Welcome to the MCU, Bob - We just got our best look yet at The Sentry thanks to a Thunderbolts* action figure
A Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con being used on its side
Nintendo drops all subtlety and shoves the Switch 2's mysterious C button straight into our mortal eyes, and at this point I think the "C" stands for "Confusion"
Capcom vs SNK 2
After 24 years, one of Capcom's greatest fighting games finally gets a definitive English patch featuring the 5,100 win quotes the devs never bothered to translate
Elden Ring Nightreign screenshot of IronEye wielding a great bow with blue flames in the background
New Elden Ring Nightreign trailer is all about the archer class that wasn't in the beta, and this might be the first FromSoftware game where bows don't suck
Giratina seen in the Pokemon anime.
Pokemon Platinum's most obscure feature was a reward seemingly given to just 20 players lucky enough to participate in a complicated limited-time event with a lottery prize
Atomfall screenshot
Atomfall officially reaches “extremely British” status as the survival game surpasses 1.5 million players, who’ve collectively sipped 300,000 cups of tea and executed 3.7 million kills with a cricket bat