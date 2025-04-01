Despite mixed reviews, the Dexter prequel series has been renewed for season 2

Dexter: Original Sin, the prequel series to Showtime's hit horror-drama, has been renewed for a second season.

Per Deadline, a season 2 writers' room is set to start up soon, with filming set to begin later this year or early 2026.

Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter Morgan (Paddy Gibson) as he transitions from student to vigilante serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, his adoptive father Harry (Christian Slater) helps him channel his inner darkness. If you've seen the original Showtime series, Harry helps him design a 'special code' to help him find and kill murderers, traffickers, and other various types of terrible people without getting caught. However, this becomes a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department - which makes him better at his secret vigilante gig in the long run.

The series received mostly mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, sitting at a 68% critics score and a 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes (which isn't too bad considering how prequels tend to fare). The show premiered to 2.1 million viewers, setting a record for Showtime.

Christian Slater, Christina Milian, Molly Brown, Jasper Lewis, Patrick Dempsey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar also star. Original Sin was conceived by Clyde Phillips, who served as showrunner on season 1 of the flagship series as well as the revival series Dexter: New Blood. And yes, another Dexter offshoot is on the way.

Dexter: Original Sin is streaming now on Paramount Plus.