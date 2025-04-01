You can get an early 5-minute preview of James Gunn's Superman, if you go see A Minecraft Movie

Good news for comic book fans and gamers: every showing of A Minecraft Movie will now include a five-minute screening of James Gunn's Superman.

The official Twitter account for the Superman movie announced the news with a video from cast members David Corenswet, who plays the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult, who plays billionaire supervillain Lex Luthor. The five-minute clip from DC's upcoming Superman movie, which marks the first feature-length project in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, will play during the previews before A Minecraft Movie. You can check out the announcement below.

See the #Superman Extended Preview in Theaters on @AMinecraftMovie. pic.twitter.com/lnn1I82ehuApril 1, 2025

Both movies are highly anticipated and kid-friendly, so the collaboration makes sense (not to mention Warner Bros. is distributing both films).

A feature-length adaptation of the popular world-building video game Minecraft was announced back in 2019, and went through several changes in writers and directors before landing on Napoleon Dynamite helmer Jared Hess and screenwriters Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta. Superman was first announced in 2023 after a follow-up to 2014's Man of Steel was scrapped and both the DCEU and Snyderverse were retired. Gunn directs and wrote the screenplay, which boasts a much lighter tone than what we've seen from DC in recent years.

A Minecraft Movie hits theaters on April 4. Superman flies into theaters and IMAX on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies, or, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.