Towerborne's evolving world and story is something its veteran MMO dev wishes he could've done when he worked on Star Wars games

Towerborne has an evolving world map, and that's something its MMO developer wishes they could've done earlier on in their career.

Arnie Jorgensen, veteran developer of both Star Wars Galaxies and Knights of the Old Republic, is trying something new with Towerborne, a hack-and-slash roguelike in the vein of an MMO. GamesRadar+ spoke to Jorgensen about the new game's evolving world map as part of our big Towerborne preview, and it's set to be a major feature for the new game.

"I think of the world map as a candy store for the players. It's something that they can explore and be delighted with as they stumble upon its secrets," Jorgensen told us. Jorgensen points to his decade of developing MMOs, and says that the ability to "take the feedback from players and then nimbly react with updates that legitimately change the game" is the "Holy Grail of development."

"From the ground up the map is designed to be highly modifiable by the developers so we can quickly seed it with new enemies, bosses, crafting components, gear, weapons, biomes, game play modes and more," the Towerborne developer continues. Jorgensen says Towerborne is launching with a "solid base to build on," and seasons will fulfill player's "hopes and dreams."

Jorgensen even talks up Towerborne's story and evolving world map as being completely new to the hack-and-slash roguelike MMO genre. "The evolving storyline of Towerborne will also be hinted at within the map giving the players another exciting reason to probe its depths. This whole system is new to the genre and I think it'll give a fresh feeling to the game," Jorgensen concluded.

Towerborne is slated to launch at some point in 2024, and it'll be debuting on PC and Xbox Series X.

