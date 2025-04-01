Welcome to the MCU, Bob - We just got our best look yet at The Sentry thanks to a Thunderbolts* action figure

We've just gotten our best glimpse yet at what the Sentry will look like in the MCU as played by Lewis Pullman in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie thanks to a toy reveal that shows off his full costume in one of the first official images of the character - albeit as an action figure. Check it out:

(Image credit: Hasbro)

The Sentry figure was shown as part of Hasbro Pulse's April 1 Fan Stream, which revealed the next wave of Marvel Legends 6-inch action figures, including several based on the characters of Thunderbolts*. Along with Sentry, who will be sold in a two-pack alongside Wyatt Russell's US Agent, Hasbro also revealed a two-pack of Yelena Belova and Red Guardian in their Thunderbolts* costumes.

That said, we've seen Yelena, Red Guardian, and US Agent all over the trailers for Thunderbolts*, but Sentry himself has only been seen in fleeting flashes and silhouettes. And though some other merchandise has been unofficially leaked showing what Sentry might look like, the Marvel Legends figure reveal is the best official look yet at the character's movie suit.

It's important to note that Marvel Legends MCU figures are produced on a timeline that coincides with the production of the films they're based on, so this figure is most likely based on the concept art for the actual costume worn by Lewis Pullman in the film, meaning there are likely to be slight discrepancies between the toy's finer details and those of the onscreen costume. The specific image, seen above, is also a digital render showing what the figure will look like when it's fully manufactured.

It's definitely not unheard of for Marvel Legends toys and other merchandise to show off unrevealed aspects of MCU films ahead of their release, but this is a particularly exciting example of the figure line making a reveal of a major character whose full costume has yet to be showcased in a trailer.

The Marvel Legends MCU Thunderbolts* two-packs, including Sentry, will be available for pre-order soon.

Thunderbolts* releases on May 2. For more, see our guides on watching the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.