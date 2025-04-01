Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could drop tomorrow, here's everything you need to know to get prepped

Refresh

Will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders sell out? (Image credit: Future) There's another little tidbit from Insider Gaming's report. The 'major retailer' that provided the leak surrounding the April 9 pre-order date also laid out its concerns that initial stock allocations would quickly be depleted during the first wave of interest. That certainly doesn't bode well for Nintendo's plan of attack. The brand has been resolute in its apparent commitment to ensuring the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't become a reseller's dream - instead focusing on upping supplies. Still, we live in a world where the PS5 and Xbox Series X were scooped up before you could even load the page. It's reasonable to be cynical. This is a big launch, so I wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders ran out of stock on day one. Retailers only have as many units as they've been allocated by Nintendo, after all. However, I don't expect it to be as difficult to find a Switch 2 on the shelves afterwards as it was with previous current-gen consoles. You might have to wait a day or two if you miss out on that first round, but signs are pointing towards faster second and third stock waves this time around.

April 2 and April 9, those are the two Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order dates floating around at the moment. Maybe it's not an 'either or', though - maybe Ninty is going the way of Sony. I was stock tracking during last year's PlayStation 30th Anniversary stock drops, where Sony reserved some of its more popular gadgets for its own site. The Pro console, Portal handheld, and Edge controller were all exclusive to PS Direct, and pre-orders at this site launched around a week in advance of wider retailers. That could well be what we see tomorrow, Nintendo launches pre-orders on its own page first and allows the rest of the gang in on the fun on April 9.

A new pricing clue (Image credit: Simply Games) As is tradition, as soon as I make my price prediction, something comes along to change my mind. Simply Games, a UK retailer, has updated its Switch 2 landing page and that PayPal button has something to say. While the Switch 2 isn't available to pre-order yet, the store has added this split-payment option, and opening it up reveals a suspicious £499.99 RRP. That's at the top end of analyst predictions, and a rate that throws more conservative $399.99 / £399.99 estimates into the wind. Via @Zuby_Tech

Of course, there's more to the price discussion right now It's even more difficult to put a final price on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US right now. Tariffs are always on the brain these days, but they might be coming for our handhelds as well. The trade situation in the US is anything but simple, and with so many parts moving so quickly it's possible that the final USD rate for the Switch 2 is back up in the air again. It will be interesting to see how retailers handle Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders without a concrete price tag, but there does seem to be some ambiguity from more recent speculation. None of the Best Buy Canada, GameStop, or Game Informer leaks mention a cost even once - that could be because even the retailers themselves are unsure of where they stand. Personally, I'm expecting to see a US rate in tomorrow's presentation. I'm expecting pre-orders to start tomorrow using that MSRP. However, I would also expect that cost to increase should tariffs fall in the way in the near-future.

How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost? (Image credit: Future) That's the question that has been on everyone's lips since the handheld was first rumored years ago. At the moment, I'm putting a solid bet on a $399.99 MSRP in the US (and £379.99 - £399.99 RRP in the UK). That's based off years' worth of rumors, sure, but it also feels like the right value. I'd be surprised if Nintendo went over the $400 mark with this device, and UK prices are typically a little cheaper.

GameStop's trade-in prices are looking pretty sweet (Image credit: Future) A tweet by Mike Odyssey seemingly leaked GameStop's Nintendo Switch trade-in rates today, with the retailer reportedly offering $175 in trade-in value for a Switch OLED and $125 for a standard edition console. Here is @gamestop's Switch 2 trade in deal. What you get as credit when you trade in your console. Let's say Switch 2 is $399.00, plus 6.5% tax(FL) Comes out to $424.93. If you trade in an OLED, you would pay $249.93 for your new Switch 2. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/hUIXNc94BXMarch 31, 2025 The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently rumored to be worth $100 off your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order if you're going for the mega-upgrade. That's not a shabby discount, especially if you're currently rocking the flagship OLED model. Of course, only time will tell if these rates are real.

Should you pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2? (Image credit: Future) If you're already here, you're likely already pretty sold on getting in on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders from day one. If you're on the fence, though, it's worth thinking about how soon you need to be playing new games. The next Switch is backwards compatible, and there's already a massive library of titles on the current-generation console. If you've still got a backlog, a handheld to play them on, and you're in two minds about the Nintendo Switch 2, a pre-order might not make sense. While the new console will undoubtedly run old games better than the previous generation, you're still paying more to do so. If none of the new lineup takes your fancy, or you're content to keep trucking along with the console in your possession there might not be a need to jump on any pre-orders if they do materialize today. That said, definitely don't hold off in the hopes of getting a better price after launch. Nintendo hardware doesn't drop its value for years after release, so I'm expecting to see handhelds at MSRP at least through Black Friday 2025. So who should be pre-ordering? If you are set on playing through the rest of your backlog in as high a quality as possible, or any of the launch line up games need to be day one hits, it's well worth getting in with an early order rather than waiting for launch. Nintendo has stated that availability will be plentiful, but some stores have expressed concerns around selling out on day one. The truth is, we just don't know how stock is going to play out when release day comes - it's better to be safe with your email receipt.

What's this about a coin? (Image credit: Future) Ah yeah, one more thing from Insider Gaming's report. Apparently, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will also launch with a collectable coin. We have no idea of the scale or aesthetic of the coin but if there's one thing Ninty fans love it's exclusive merch. We'll have to wait and see if this fabled currency exists or not, but it does feel like a Nintendo move.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders drop tomorrow? (Image credit: Future) The rumor mill has been spinning up over the last few days, but here's what we know right now. On March 27, Best Buy Canada published a (now deleted) blog post stating that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will drop on April 2. That follows the timeline set out by the previous handheld's launch exactly, giving us good reason to hope for early orders tomorrow. However, on March 28, the following day, retailer documents were leaked suggesting an April 9 date instead. The full report, surfaced by Insider Gaming, states that the store in question was concerned that its initial allocation of stock wouldn't meet demand on that April 9 launch date. 'Pre-order coming soon' messaging was also included in the report, speculated to be published on the retailer site after the Direct, alongside a timer countdown running to April 9. There are two conflicting stories here, but I'm not going to let Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders pass me by - I'm keeping my ears to the ground tomorrow regardless.