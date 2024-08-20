Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is getting a new PvE co-op dungeon that sounds like a full-blown raid

Diablo 4 is getting a brand new co-op PvE dungeon when Vessel of Hatred launches later this year, and it sounds like a full-on raid mission.

Earlier today at the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, Diablo 4 game director Brent Gibson appeared on stage to tease what's to come in the upcoming Diablo 4 DLC. It turns out Vessel of Hatred will feature activities we haven't yet seen in the latest game in the Diablo series.

Take, for example, the "multi-layered dungeon" that Gibson announced. This all-new dungeon sounds like it's handing players more direct control over not only how the dungeon itself played out, but also the type of rewards they receive, but that's all that Gibson was able to say about the new mission.

There's also a new PvE co-op dungeon arriving in Vessel of Hatred. Again, Gibson offered a little teaser for this activity, saying that it had "multiplayer puzzles" that would require multiple people helping each other at the same time in order to complete.

I'm not sure about you, but this sounds a hell of a lot like a full-blown raid. PvE-type missions is obviously nothing new for Diablo 4, or the Diablo series in general, but adding serious puzzle elements into a dungeon that bands multiple players together sure does sound intriguing.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred launches later this year on October 8. Blizzard also revealed the brand new mercenaries featured in the expansion - four hired helpers that you can recruit and take into battle with you, each with unique weapons, abilities, and much more.

