Deadpool director working on new video game anthology series for Amazon – and it's riffing on one of Netflix's most underrated shows

Amazon is teaming up with Deadpool director Tim Miller and the creative team behind one of Netflix's most criminally underappreciated shows to create a new video game series.

Titled Secret Level, Miller and his producing company Blur Studio will create shorts based in the world of 'beloved video games' (via Deadline).

That concept should sound familiar to those who watched Miller and Blur Studio's Love, Death & Robots on Netflix. The anthology series – consisting of three seasons to date – featured different animation studios crafting a series of bite-sized shorts that tackled everything from sci-fi dystopias to eldritch horrors.

Among the titles rumored by the outlet include Spelunky, New World, and unnamed 'PlayStation titles.' There's already chatter that an announcement will be made at Gamescom next week so, for now, get busy speculating. We'll start: Ratchet and Clank, anyone?

Of course, this isn't Prime Video's first foray into the world of video game shows. This year saw Fallout, an adaptation of the classic RPG series currently developed by Bethesda, prove to be a streaming smash. A second season is already in the works, with scripts having already been completed.

"On Fallout, the team has had such a crisp and clear vision all along, so I can share that we already have scripts in hand for season 2,", Amazon Studios' head of television Vernon Sanders told Deadline last month.

"We've set a high-quality bar, so we're going to make sure that season 2 not only lives up to season 1 but delivers even more. We've got a plan that we're moving very fast on. I can't tell you an exact date, but I think everyone will be happy with how quickly we're able to get back with season 2."

