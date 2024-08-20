Persona 3 Reload teases return of Persona 5 icon in the JRPG's upcoming game-sized epilogue DLC, Episode Aigis
Joker's back, baby
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is here, bringing some of the biggest news this year regarding games to come - and Persona 3 Reload made a banger appearance with a teaser for its upcoming DLC, Episode Aigis.
The final of the Persona 3 Reload DLC packs, Episode Aigis, is coming soon - and it's bringing a surprise throwback along when it drops this fall, September 10. Persona 5 protagonist Joker is making a grand return to the series in the epilogue expansion, albeit this time as a boss rather than a playable character. That's right - the S.E.E.S team will get to face off against one of the previous greats himself.
If you're interested in snagging the epilogue as soon as it drops, you can grab the Expansion Pass right now for $34.99 to gain access to all of the Persona 3 Reload DLC. For reference, that includes special soundtracks from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, as well as Velvet Room-themed costumes - on top of the game-sized Episode Aigis DLC that's coming this fall.
This story is developing.
