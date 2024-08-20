Persona 3 Reload teases return of Persona 5 icon in the JRPG's upcoming game-sized epilogue DLC, Episode Aigis

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is here, bringing some of the biggest news this year regarding games to come - and Persona 3 Reload made a banger appearance with a teaser for its upcoming DLC, Episode Aigis.

The final of the Persona 3 Reload DLC packs , Episode Aigis, is coming soon - and it's bringing a surprise throwback along when it drops this fall, September 10. Persona 5 protagonist Joker is making a grand return to the series in the epilogue expansion, albeit this time as a boss rather than a playable character. That's right - the S.E.E.S team will get to face off against one of the previous greats himself.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass â€” A Familiar Foe - YouTube Watch On

If you're interested in snagging the epilogue as soon as it drops, you can grab the Expansion Pass right now for $34.99 to gain access to all of the Persona 3 Reload DLC. For reference, that includes special soundtracks from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, as well as Velvet Room-themed costumes - on top of the game-sized Episode Aigis DLC that's coming this fall.

This story is developing.

Take a look at our new games 2024 guide for more to look forward to.