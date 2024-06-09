Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred announces October release date in gnarly new cinematic that will have you reaching for the sick bag

The long-awaited Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion finally has a release date – and a super gory cinematic trailer along with it.

Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 in perhaps the gnarliest trailer I've ever seen, October 8 marks the day that PC and Xbox Series X players will get to experience the dark new chapter of Blizzard's action-RPG. Warning: the trailer below contains all manner of blood, guts, and petrified screeching.

Vessel of Hatred picks up at the end of Diablo 4, with Neyrelle having absconded with a Soul Stone– containing Lord of Hatred, Mephisto. She brings it to a strange new region which the expansion will explore, and if that trailer is anything to go by, Nayrelle is in for a nasty surprise. It shows her becoming increasingly possessed or otherwise influenced by Mephisto via the stone, with the demon god even taking the form of her mother, Vhenard, in a bid to further manipulate her.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred launches on October 8, 2024.

