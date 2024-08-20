Borderlands 4 already has something that the Borderlands movie's PG-13 rating doesn't: the promise of "Intense Violence or Gore"

The next Borderlands instalment is officially on the way, and it's sounding set to be one gory affair.

It's just a teaser trailer, but Borderlands 4's reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 has us chomping at the bit for more kooky looter shooter antics come its unspecified 2025 release date. But after a closer look at its newly-published Steam page, it seems the new entry in the series is taking a decidedly more mature approach when it comes to certain themes, which is more than can be said for the Borderlands movie (though you can read more about that "disorderly shambles" in our Borderlands review). Reportedly both originally conceived and shot as an R-rated extravaganza, that's not exactly how the PG-13 movie ended up. Thankfully, we shouldn't be seeing a repeat of that.

"The developers describe the content like this," reads the Borderlands 4 mature content description on its Steam storefront, stating that "this game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work." The reason? "Intense Violence or Gore, Suggestive Themes, Strong Language, General Mature Content."

We have no idea how extreme this supposed gore and violence will end up being, but with a cryptic trailer showing a mechanical skeleton holding a burning gas-masked aloft over a backdrop of searing flames, Borderlands 4 might be the badass palate cleanser we've been desperate for Gearbox to drop after all this time.

