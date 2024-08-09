Borderlands stunt coordinator says they originally filmed the PG-13 movie for an R rating: "We were blowing people's heads off"

It's fair to say, Eli Roth's star-studded Borderlands movie is... not going down well with audiences. The video game adaptation currently has a 6% Rotten Tomatoes score – up from yesterday's 0% – and is being criticized for its "unfunny" script, questionable CGI, and lack of graphic violence.

While its lackluster jokes and special effects are, obviously, disappointing, it doesn't sting quite so much as the sanitized action when you discover that the film was actually shot as it was going to be R-rated...

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Borderlands' stunt coordinator Jimmy O'Dee recalled how he and the team were frequently told to up the gore levels on set. "We were blowing people's heads off, cutting feet off. We were doing all of that. But then, you know, a lot happens.

"We shot that nearly three years ago, or we just finished it," he continued. "So, I guess a lot happens in post, and they see where it's going to go and what market they're aiming for. But, literally, the idea and the brief was carnage. 'Go for it and then we'll sort it out in post.' It was that kind of thing."

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Inspired by the popular looter shooter video game of the same name, Borderlands sees Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett bring iconic characters Claptrap, Roland, and Lilith to life, as the latter reluctantly returns to her home-planet of Pandora. There, she embarks on a treacherous mission to steal some treasure from a secret vault, alongside a bunch of newfound accomplices including Tiny Tina (Barbie's Ariana Greenblatt), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Krieg (Florian Munteanu).

"Of course, Eli loves horror," O'Dee continued, noting what a joy the flick was to work on. "It was funny, he was on the second unit, he came over, and he was like, 'Uh... just cut the ankles off. Yeah, get the knife and cut the ankles and we will leave these stubs.' Eli was all over that kind of stuff. He was great to work with. It was such a fun time with him."

Borderlands is in cinemas now. For more, check out our round-up of the most exciting upcoming video game movies heading our way.