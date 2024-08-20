New Monster Hunter Wilds trailer reveals the scariest spider boss this series has cooked up in 20 years – meet Lala Barina and the lightning wyvern Rey Dau

Monster Hunter Wilds: 3rd Trailer | Lala Barina & Scarlet Forest Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Capcom brought a new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer to Gamescom Opening Night Live , and it's equal parts dreamy and nightmarish thanks to a new spider that makes every previous insect boss look tame. We also got a much better look at the apex predator of the new Windward Plains, the lightning wyvern Rey Dau.

Our new spider overlord, Lala Barina, looks to be the third Temnoceran-type large monster, following Monster Hunter 4's Nerscylla and Rakna-Kadaki of Monster Hunter Rise, both of which have souped-up variants. This rose-like creepy-crawly weaves a nest of red fibers and attacks with a mix of airborne webbing, clawed forelegs, and a retractable stinger on its abdomen. The featured environment is listed as the Scarlet Forest, home to Lala Barina's nest. I'm already hoping there's a blue rose variant of this thing.

Lala Barina is an agile, almost balletic opponent, but the other new monster shown today packs a bit more brute strength. Rey Dau looks to be a flying wyvern similar to Seregios, but instead of sharpened scales it uses its sheer heft and railgun-like lightning bolts to attack. Rey Dau was previously described as a major player in the story, and the ominous setup of today's trailer lines up with that.

Cutting through the arachnophobia, the trailer ends with a brief look at our hunter's new cooking animation. This series really has come a long way: now we can cook up six steaks in one massive rack. That's progress, folks.

Monster Hunter Wilds is still penciled in for a 2025 release date, and all signs point to that being early in the year .