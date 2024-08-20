New Monster Hunter Wilds trailer reveals the scariest spider boss this series has cooked up in 20 years – meet Lala Barina and the lightning wyvern Rey Dau
And the all-important steak cooking animation
Capcom brought a new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer to Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it's equal parts dreamy and nightmarish thanks to a new spider that makes every previous insect boss look tame. We also got a much better look at the apex predator of the new Windward Plains, the lightning wyvern Rey Dau.
Our new spider overlord, Lala Barina, looks to be the third Temnoceran-type large monster, following Monster Hunter 4's Nerscylla and Rakna-Kadaki of Monster Hunter Rise, both of which have souped-up variants. This rose-like creepy-crawly weaves a nest of red fibers and attacks with a mix of airborne webbing, clawed forelegs, and a retractable stinger on its abdomen. The featured environment is listed as the Scarlet Forest, home to Lala Barina's nest. I'm already hoping there's a blue rose variant of this thing.
Lala Barina is an agile, almost balletic opponent, but the other new monster shown today packs a bit more brute strength. Rey Dau looks to be a flying wyvern similar to Seregios, but instead of sharpened scales it uses its sheer heft and railgun-like lightning bolts to attack. Rey Dau was previously described as a major player in the story, and the ominous setup of today's trailer lines up with that.
Cutting through the arachnophobia, the trailer ends with a brief look at our hunter's new cooking animation. This series really has come a long way: now we can cook up six steaks in one massive rack. That's progress, folks.
Monster Hunter Wilds is still penciled in for a 2025 release date, and all signs point to that being early in the year.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a senior writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.