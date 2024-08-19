Hideo Kojima drops a new Death Stranding 2 actor teaser, but fans quickly deduce that it's one of his long-time collaborators

Hideo Kojima is back to his old teasing ways with a new tweet, but followers have very quickly deduced who Kojima is teasing about Death Stranding 2's cast.

Never one to not publish a tweet, Kojima recently shared the image you can see below. The image itself teases a new actor being added to the cast of Death Stranding 2, and followers very quickly realized that it was none other than Kenjiro Tsuda, Sam Porter Bridge's Japanese voiceover actor.

Shockingly, it's not Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet. Now, before you get mad at us for throwing two random Hollywood names out there, just know that there are some people in the responses to Kojima's tweet who genuinely think this is Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet because casting actors is just like playing fantasy football.

And yes, if you're a Jujutsu Kaisen-head, this is none other than the voice of esteemed businessman and sorcerer Kento Nanami. Tsuda has a very, very long list of acting credits to his name, including some of the biggest anime adaptations in the world, like My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, Golden Kamuy, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Speaking of Tsuda, Kojima announced earlier this year in May that Death Stranding 2's recording had been completed, although it wasn't clear if this was in reference to the game's English or Japanese cast. Japanese recording hadn't started as of earlier in the year in February, which was when Tsuda himself said he had "no clue" what to expect because Kojima wouldn't tell him anything until recording began.

