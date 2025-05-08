23 years and 3 sequels later, Mafia: The Old Country is abandoning its open-world roots, but a $50 "linear, narrative-driven" game sounds like heaven in 2025

I don't know about y'all, but I'm living in Mafia: The Old Country world today. Hangar 13 and 2K Games have had nothing but good news to share about the upcoming prequel, like the fact that it'll only cost $50 and won't require "massive time commitments."

Another little detail warming my open world-weary heart is Mafia: The Old Country abandoning its open world roots, and instead being a "linear, narrative-driven game," according to an FAQ posted on its official website.

Maybe it's just a symptom of being a video game journalist and thus forcibly chronically online, but it feels like every week there's a new, gargantuan game that I have to play. Don't get me wrong, I can't get enough of Oblivion: Remastered, but I just know that in another 40 hours, I will probably have had enough of it.

That's not a judgment on the quality of the game; it's more a cry for help. As a gainfully employed, early-30s, semi-active married man, I just straight-up don't have the time for another open-world behemoth, and thank goodness, by all indications Mafia: The Old Country sounds like a straightforward, reasonably sized linear game I'll be able to plow right through before I die of old age.

Ahead of today's PAX East developer presentation, it was announced that Mafia: The Old Country is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on August 8. Alongside the release date reveal, we also got our first look at the game's revamped combat system, "refined stealth," horse and car traversal, and the absolutely lovely early 1900s Sicilian setting. I'm feeling pasta for dinner.

