How to unlock multiplayer in Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 multiplayer isn’t available right off the bat, and you need to complete a chunky tutorial mission to unlock online co-op. Once Titus has made it to Battle Barge Resilient, you’re not far off being able to invite friends to join your squad, letting you dive into the campaign with player-controlled battle-brothers, or play Operations with special classes of Astartes. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking multiplayer in Space Marine 2 and inviting friends to your squad.

How to unlock co-op and PVP in Space Marine 2

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

To gain access to online multiplayer features in Space Marine 2, start a new game, complete the introductory tutorial mission, then report to Captain Acheran. After receiving your first mission briefing from the captain, letting you drop onto Kadaku to complete the “Skyfire” mission, you will unlock online play and can invite other players to your squad, join others, or matchmake in Eternal War PVP.

The intro mission you need to complete isn’t especially brief, and if you want to get into multiplayer action quickly, you can skip it by pausing and choosing the “Skip Intro” option. Although, I do not recommend doing this if you’ve just started playing as learning the ropes of ranged and melee combat is not especially straightforward.

To fill out your Astartes fireteam of three, follow the “Edit Squad” button prompt in the top-right corner of your screen. From here, you can either invite players up to two other players using randomly generated invite codes, which is necessary for Space Marine 2 crossplay, or you can invite friends using your platform’s friend system. Once your squad has been assembled, you can pick your mode via the Battle Map terminal on the Battle Barge and get to crushing the foes of the Imperium.



