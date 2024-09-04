How long is Space Marine 2?

If you want to know how long it takes to beat Space Marine 2, you could feasibly get through Titus’ latest campaign in a day. The campaign sounds very short at only 7 missions, but each one is quite long, taking an hour or more to get through – the final mission is closer to two hours long! Each mission is also very linear, but there’s still a bit of room for looking around. Couple with there being four difficulty levels to choose from in Space Marine 2, and lots of hordes and bosses to fight, there are quite a few things that can affect how long it takes to beat the game.

Space Marine 2 campaign length

The time it takes you to beat Space Marine 2’s campaign is going to vary largely on your playstyle and the difficulty you chose to play. Here are the Space Marine 2 completion times for how you might play:

Quick: 8-9 hours

8-9 hours Standard: 9-11 hours

9-11 hours Thorough: 11-14 hours

If you’re just charging Titus along the critical path as fast as possible, Space Marine 2’s length is probably going to clock in at just under 10 hours for you, but upping the difficulty might slow you down a little more.

Obviously, playing like this means you might miss special weapons, useful items, and dataslate audio logs that add a bit of flavor, so exploring each area is advised, as in our Space Marine 2 tips. This’ll take you to a more standard playthrough time of around 10 hours. I completed every mission on Veteran difficulty and found over half the available dataslates with a final time of just over 10 hours, for example. Although, if you’re even more thorough, diligently looking for dataslates and replaying missions to get a 100% completion, you’ll be looking at roughly 12 hours in the campaign.

Of course, this is just the time to beat Space Marine 2’s campaign and does not consider things like levelling up your Astartes warriors in PVP Eternal War matches and teaming up in co-op to play Operations or replay campaign missions. There’s no real “time to beat” for these activities given that they’re meant to be replayable and you can play as much as you want, so just know that if you complete all campaign missions, Operations, and a few Eternal War matches, you’ve got at least 20 hours of Adeptus Astartes goodness.



