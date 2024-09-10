How to get Requisitions in Space Marine 2

You need Space Marine 2 Requisitions to unlock any of the good stuff for your Astartes classes, such as colors, emblems, and new weapon versions. Early on in your Space Marine 2 career, you’ll find that Requisition points are quite difficult to get as you spend them on Chapter emblems and paints, but when you start unlocking new weapon tiers, you’ll need to save them up to get better wargear for tougher missions. With that in mind, here are the best ways to earn Requisitions in Space Marine 2.

How to get Space Marine 2 Requisitions

The short and simple answer for getting Requisitions in Space Marine 2 is to just complete Operations and Eternal War matches, though there are some extra details and methods to be aware of:

Higher difficulty Operations award more Requisitions: The higher the threat level, the greater the rewards, which also goes for any Space Marine 2 Armory Data you find. Just make sure you actually make it to the end of the mission. Minimal: 35 Requisitions Average: 55 Requisitions Substantial: 95 Requisitions Ruthless: 165 Requisitions

The higher the threat level, the greater the rewards, which also goes for any Space Marine 2 Armory Data you find. Just make sure you actually make it to the end of the mission. Winning Eternal matches gets you more Requisitions: From my experience, a win gets you 20 or more Requisitions, with the most I’ve ever received being 27 Requisitions. However, losses seem to get you only 15-20 Requsitions.

From my experience, a win gets you 20 or more Requisitions, with the most I’ve ever received being 27 Requisitions. However, losses seem to get you only 15-20 Requsitions. Get a B-rank in all training Trials: All the Space Marine 2 classes have three mini training challenges called Trials that you can complete via the Armouring Hall while in Operations mode. Each Trial hands out 25 Requisitions the first time you get a B-rank or better, so that’s 450 Requisitions if you do that for all 18 Trials. These are one-off rewards, so you can’t repeat Trials to farm Requisitions.

If you’re just looking to farm Requisition points in Space Marine 2, perhaps to unlock more paint colors for and other elements for Space Marine 2 customization, the best method is to focus on Eternal War. PVP matches are generally quick, lasting 10 minutes or fewer, and pay a reasonable number of Requisitions.

However, the increased payouts from higher-difficulty Operations mean completing missions on Substantial and Ruthless will be a much better way of amassing Requisitions, assuming your squad consists of high-level classes ready for the challenge and completes the mission in good time.



