Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake developer insists the RPG is still alive, and it's even got a fresh cash investment to make sure it happens

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still alive and well, its publisher insists, as it accepts a big wallop of money.

Saber Interactive recently split off from its flailing corporate owners at Embracer Group in a deal worth almost $250 million. The publisher is now employing around 3,000 people without the backing of a giant conglomerate, which prompted them to accept investment from private equity firms Aleph Capital Partners and Crestview Partners.

In the investment's press release, Saber Interactive slightly toots its own horn as "one of the world's leading independent game developers for all major platforms based on original and licensed IPs, including successful titles such as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, World War Z, SnowRunner, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, and Insurgency: Sandstorm."

It was also quick to name drop the projects it still has in the pipeline, though, including games based on A Quiet Place, Jurassic Park, and the one that we've all been waiting for, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

"With this investment, Saber Interactive will pay off all debt owed to Embracer Group AB in connection with its recent management-led buyout and will accelerate growth initiatives, leveraging its experienced management team and core development strengths from 13 tightly integrated studios," the press release says.

It's not a major update, but any whisper that KOTOR is still alive is noteworthy considering its very bumpy road to release so far. Two years ago, the RPG remake was indefinitely delayed after a turbulent production at former developer Aspyr Media, which is what prompted Saber Interactive to take the reigns. Fresh concerns about another delay or cancelation cropped up when the remake's first announcement trailer was scrubbed offline, but Sony claimed that was only down to expired music licenses.

