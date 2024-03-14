Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake studio frees itself from flailing corporate overlords in $247m deal, but smaller studios haven't been so lucky

Embracer Group has reportedly sold Saber Interactive for just shy of $500 million, after it was reported to be in the process of selling the studio last month.

In February, it was reported that embattled parent company Embracer Group was selling the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake developer for around $500 million. Today, Embracer Group has announced the sale of Saber Interactive for $247 million, although the finer details aren't quite that simple.

While Saber Interactive is splitting from the parent company, subsidiary studios that Saber Interactive previously owned are staying behind under the ownership of Embracer Group. These include Metro developer 4A Games, Aspyr Media, Beamdog, Demiurge Studios, Shiver, Snapshot Games, Tripwire Interactive, Tuxedo Labs, and Zen Studios.

4A Games and Zen Studios can be purchased by Saber Interactive within a set time period, although we don't know what the deadline for the transaction is. There's currently no indication that Saber will actually purchase back the two subsidiary studios, but even if they do, the rights to the Metro franchise will be staying with Embracer Group.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claims that Saber Interactive has already taken the option to acquire 4A Games and Zen Studios. Embracer's announcement today apparently omitted the fact that the option to purchase the two studios from it had already been taken by Saber Interactive.

In a letter to staff obtained by Bloomberg News, new Saber CEO Matt Karch confirms that they’ve already decided to take 4A and Zen, despite messaging from Embracer suggesting that it may retain the two studios: pic.twitter.com/RtYVL9qUUJMarch 14, 2024 See more

Aside from the option, Saber Interactive will be retaining a number of studios, including Nimble Giant, 3D Realms, Sandbox Strategies, Slipgate Ironworks, Mad Head Games, Fractured Byte, and Digic.

The pipeline of games that have been retained by Embracer Group, despite the sale, amounts to 14 games in total. This includes one AAA game from 4A Games, a new multiplayer shooter based on an established franchise, a previously announced AAA game based on a major franchise, Teardown, and Killing Floor 3 from Tripwire Interactive. Even though 4A Games has apparently been purchased by Saber, it'll still seemingly produce a new game for Embracer.

This all follows Embracer Group canceling 29 unannounced games and shuttering seven studios within six months last year after a reported $2 billion deal to invest in the parent company fell through. We're still seeing the fallout of the deal falling through now, which is why Embracer Group has sold Saber Interactive, and could still sell 4A Games and Zen Studios.

