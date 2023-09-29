Traces of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake have been deleted by PlayStation, and fans are getting worried

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake seems to be in trouble as fans notice traces of it have quietly been scrubbed from online.

As pointed out by several fans, it seems PlayStation has quietly made the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake trailers private on YouTube, as well as deleted mentions of it from their Twitter account. If you search for the trailer now, you'll mainly find third-party uploads of the 2021 announcement trailer, however, at the time of writing, the Spanish PlayStation YouTube account still has it up on its channel .

🚨 BREAKING: The Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic Remake trailer has been made private.Previous tweets and posts about the game have also been deleted. pic.twitter.com/7WYCUyLdMeSeptember 28, 2023 See more

We can't say we're too surprised, last year there were reports that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake had been delayed indefinitely and that it was in "serious trouble" at developer Aspyr Media. We haven't heard anything else about the project since, but there were rumors that the game was due to switch developers. Clearly, the PS5-exclusive title isn't going as smoothly as planned, but neither PlayStation nor Aspyr has officially told fans that yet.

Speaking of Knights of the Old Republic fans, they're taking the news about as well as you'd expect. Some fans are under the impression that the remake will probably never see the light of day, whereas others believe Sony is restarting development with a new team and that we could still end up playing it one day.

"This is genuinely one of my most anticipated games and I really hope it doesn't get canceled," one Reddit user said, "I think it's restarting development with a new team, I don't think Sony will let it go," another adds. Unfortunately, at least for now, this seems to be a wait-and-see situation.