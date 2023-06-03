KOTOR remake in further doubt as porting studio announces more content will not arrive to KOTOR 2 Switch studio

Aspyr Media has confirmed that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch port of Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords "will not be moving forward".

In a statement posted to its social media channel, the team did not clarify why it had aborted plans to bring the DLC to Switch, nor offered a refund – instead, players have been given the option of selecting one of seven "replacement" games, six of which are on Switch.

"We'd like to thank the KOTOR community for their immense passion and support for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series," the statement begins.

"That passion allowed us to bring this timeless series to the Nintendo Switch, and we are forever grateful."

"Sadly, today we are announcing that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their continued support by providing a complimentary video game key to players that purchased Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch before this announcement."

Consequently, the team suggests that players who've purchased the Switch game specifically for the DLC apply for a "replacement key" for any of the following Star Wars-flavored games:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords on Steam

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Republic Commando on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast on Nintendo Switch

To secure your replacement, head on over to support.aspyr.com – with your Nintendo Switch proof of purchase, of course – and the Aspyr team will do the rest.

As you may well expect, the offer to switch the key for another Star Wars game has not gone down well with all players. Many say they already own those games on different platforms and would prefer a refund, particularly as the company "hyped" the DLC and bought the game specifically to access its contents.

At the time of writing, Aspyr has not added any further clarification about why plans to bring the DLC to Switch have been abandoned, nor responded to any complaints from players.

While we're on the topic of KOTOR – did you see that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake publisher dodged a question about its development status?

Last week, publisher Embracer held an investor briefing, where company CEO Lars Wingefors fielded questions. When asked about the status of the KOTOR remake, Wingefors simply said: "no further comments".

The question about the KOTOR remake's status comes off the back of a report last year that claimed it wasn't faring well . Reports at the time claimed that after a bad internal demo, the remake was removed from Aspyr Media and handed to Saber Interactive to head up instead, and was delayed indefinitely with immediate effect .