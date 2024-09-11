Space Marine 2 boss and former id Software CEO reckon the Warhammer hit is "the fastest selling game we’ve ever worked on, including all the Quake, Doom, Wolfenstein, and Rage games"

Space Marine 2's brutal alien-decimating carnage is all that's filled my social media feeds for weeks, so it's not surprising that it's potentially the fastest-selling game that former id Software CEO Todd Hollenshead has worked on, who reckons it's beating heavy hitters such as Doom and Wolfenstein with a Chainsword like it's just another day on the job.

Players around the globe have been enlisting into the Space Marines to eradicate the vile Tyranids from invading, and it's happening faster than even the team at Saber Interactive could have imagined. CCO of Saber Tim Willits mentions on Twitter that he and Hollenshead believe that Space Marine 2 is the "fastest-selling game" they've ever worked on. This is a massive statement when you look at the catalog of games Space Marine 2 is apparently beating, which includes Doom, Wolfenstein, Quake, and Rage.

Todd Hollenshead (former CEO of id Software) and I believe that Space Marine 2 is the fastest selling game we’ve ever worked on, including all the Quake, DOOM, Wolfenstein, and RAGE games over the years. #SpaceMarine2September 11, 2024

While the wider world and lore of Warhammer may seem impenetrable, that clearly hasn't prevented new players from hopping into the boots of a Space Marine to join the cause. Before even leaving its paid early access period last week, the game broke publisher Focus Entertainment's record for most concurrent Steam players at a whopping 134,000.

Space Marine 2 is a massive hit for both Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, with no signs of slowing down thanks to a year-one roadmap that includes new missions, weapons, enemy types, and more.

With Doom: The Dark Ages set to release next year, it's possible to wrestle the title away from Space Marine 2, but only time will tell who reigns supreme.

