Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development following the explosive success of Space Marine 2, and it's promising even bigger battles
"This new edition promises an even more immersive experience, staying true to the Warhammer 40,000 universe"
Focus Entertainment and Saber are already working on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 after the runaway success of Space Marine 2.
Today, Focus announced that development on the third game in the series "has officially begun," promising more of what players loved and some new additions that will further polish the winning formula.
"Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games," Focus Entertainment Publishing deputy CEO John Bert said in a press release. "Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular."
This story is developing.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
