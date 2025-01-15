After the success of Space Marine 2, the Warhammer people are "looking for the next one" as CEO says big successes in the franchise "are not a given"

Following the enormous success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 , franchise rights holder Games Workshop is keen on maintaining that momentum with its next game.

First spotted by GameSpot, Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree said in the company's latest earnings report that the company's success in the video game market can be attributed both to "established games" as well as the "success" of Space Marine 2, specifically. He then seemed to acknowledge the relatively niche space Warhammer has carved out for itself in the gaming segment.

"We recognise that successes like these for Warhammer are not a given in the world of video games. Clearly we are looking for the next one. We remain cautious when forecasting royalty income."

As it just launched in September, Space Marine 2's success hasn't been fully measured yet, but we know that as of October it had sold 4.5 million units. Put another way, the CCO of developer Saber Interactive said shortly after launch that the game's success was big enough that it "changes everything" for the developer, adding at the time, "you look at yourself through a different lens."

To get an idea of just why Space Marine 2 has been such a big hit, you could do a lot worse than reading our 4/5-star review, which states:

"Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an exceptional, larger than life shooter that raises the bar for all Warhammer adaptations. A dizzying sense of scale, along with some of the slickest combat around, will leave you often breathless but always grinning."

