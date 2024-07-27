Star Treks: Lower Decks final season gets release date and first trailer filled with skiing, "space potholes", and alternate versions of the crew

The first trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 has dropped at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 – and the show's final season now has a release date.

The final season will premiere on Paramount Plus worldwide this October 24. Per the official synopsis, in season 5, "the crew of the USS Cerritos is tasked with closing 'space potholes' – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford… if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations."

As for the trailer, which premiered during the Star Trek Universe panel at Hall H, the clip opens with a montage of the Lower Decks crew's space travel (mis)adventures over the past four seasons, as a voiceover tells us, "Now you are invited to join them for one last adventure" as the USS Cerritos heads into warp drive. Tawny Newsome's Mariner disagrees, though, saying they "haven't even cracked one quadrant yet."

After that, things get slightly weirder: we see an alternate-universe version of the crew, including Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis). Then there's a sizzle reel of upcoming missions, including a society burning all their prized possessions and – bizarrely – Jack Quaid's Brad Boimler hitting the slopes.

The first two episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 will arrive on Paramount Plus on October 24. For more TV and movie news from SDCC, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.