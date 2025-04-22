Rick and Morty gets a psychedelic season 8 trailer that declares it "the best high concept sci-fi rigamarole in the universe"

Rick and Morty is coming back in a matter of weeks, and season eight has finally gotten its official trailer, which sends the two eponymous heroes on a whirlwind tour of what appears to be a series of especially psychedelic adventures this time around.

Here's the trailer, which declares the venerable cult favorite animated series "the best high concept sci-fi rigamarole in the universe" - something its legions of fans will likely agree with wholeheartedly.

Rick and Morty | Season 8 Official Trailer | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

"Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again!" declares Adult Swim's official description of the new season. "Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!"

Indeed Rick and Morty has survived its share of controversy as a show, maintaining a steady audience of devotees despite creative changes in previous seasons.

In its own weird way, Rick and Morty is indeed the culmination of decades of pop culture, taking its cues from some of the most complex sci-fi stories around, combined with a uniquely cynical take on the classic trope of a boy and his old man scientist pal.

With Rick and Morty season eight now looming with a May 25 release date, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out about all the trailer's weird alt-reality versions of Rick and its many alien worlds, hopefully with some absurd (and salty) comedy along the way.

