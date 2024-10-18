Rick and Morty drops a surprise early look at season 8 as it lines up a double season renewal

Season 8 First Look | Rick and Morty | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Rick and Morty released a surprise early look at season 8 during their New York Comic-Con panel, as the show lined up a two-season renewal.

The Adult Swim comedy is due to debut season 8 in 2025 and shared a two-minute-long animatic clip from one upcoming episode. In it, we see Rick and Morty listening to a podcast as they head on their next space adventure. They come across a ship floating through the galaxy with all of its crew members in the form of stasis.

Things go quickly wrong for the pair when Rick decides to steal hyper coal from the vessel and they end up accidentally waking up the aliens… Watch the full clip above.

This wasn’t the only big news at the Rick and Morty panel either as it’s been confirmed two more seasons have been commissioned. We’re getting closer (well, a tiny bit) to Rick and Morty 100 years forever now as season 7 and season 8 are now coming. This means we should be expecting new episodes of the show through 2029.

The show was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, but Roiland left the show in early 2023. Since then, Rick has been voiced by Ian Cardoni and Morty by Harry Belden, who joined the wider cast of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.

Rick and Morty season 7 was first released on Adult Swim and is now available on Netflix in the UK. For more streaming suggestions, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to watch right now.