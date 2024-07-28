The Penguin gets new trailer at SDCC – and finally confirms its release date

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer has dropped for The Batman spin-off The Penguin behind closed doors at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and the show finally has a release date.

In the new clip, which GamesRadar+ saw on the ground at Hall H, the Penguin (Colin Farrell) dances with his mother, who is revealed to have been at Arkham Asylum. "I've been rehabilitated," she tells him. He then comes face to face with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), who was confirmed during the panel to be a different version of the character from the one in DC Comics.

Described as an "epic crime saga", the show, which will premiere on September 19, will chart the rise of Oz Cobb, AKA Penguin (Colin Farrell). After the death of kingpin Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) at the hands of the Riddler in The Batman, it's all to play for in Gotham City's organized crime scene, and Oz is up against Carmine's own flesh and blood. The series picks up shortly after the events of the 2022 movie, with director Matt Reeves on board as an executive producer.

Alongside Farrell and Milioti, the show's cast also includes Michael Zegen as Sofia's brother Alberto and Clancy Brown as mob boss Salvatore Maroni, as well as Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell (and possibly Mark Strong, if a comment from his personal trainer is to be believed).

The Penguin will be released on Max this September 19. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest new TV shows. And, for more TV and movie news from SDCC, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.