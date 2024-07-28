A new trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 – and it's safe to say, the franchise's new addition is going to be seriously freaky.

Earlier this month, a teaser gave us a taste of what to expect from the upcoming fantasy horror, which is, of course, based on Mike Mignola's 'The Crooked Man', which centers on the eponymous half-demon. The new clip, per Variety, truly showcases why the new flick is R-rated...

It opens with a cursed-looking raccoon crawling through a sleeping woman's window, and making a beeline for her open mouth, before cutting to another scene of Hellboy explodes a giant snake's head before it can kill another ill-fated character. Lovely!

The new film, directed by Crank's Brian Taylor, will see The Strain's Jack Kesy take on the role of Big Red. As Hellboy fans know all too well, the character has previously been brought to life by Stranger Things' David Harbour and Ron Perlman, who played him in Guillermo del Toro's acclaimed film from 2004 and its 2008 sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Martin Bassindale (Masters of the Air), Leah McNamara (The Gentlemen), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Jefferson Rudolph (Yellowstone) round out the supporting cast.

"His intention is to make a horror movie, so that'll be nice. That'll be interesting," Mignola said of Taylor and co-writer Chris Golden, in a new interview with Variety. "It's the first Hellboy script that I read and I went, 'Oh, it's a horror movie,' which is what I wanted. Taylor does not have a reputation as a horror movie director. But, so far, we've had two horror movie directors make Hellboy movies and we've never gotten a horror movie."

Hellboy: The Crooked Man has yet to announce an official release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To keep up with SDCC news throughout the weekend, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.