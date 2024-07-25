Teacup is a "can't-but-must-look" horror series coming this October that's produced by James Wan and inspired by a cult classic sci-fi novel

TEACUP | OFFICIAL DATE ANNOUNCE | PEACOCK ORIGINAL - YouTube Watch On

Teacup, the James Wan-produced series inspired by Robert McCammon’s sci-fi horror book Stinger, has been unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.

Arriving on Peacock on with a two-episode premiere on October 10, Teacup is described by showrunner and executive producer Ian McCulloch in a statement as "a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can’t-but-must look horror story, a family drama, [and] a science fiction epic."

The logline reads: 'A terrifying tale following a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.'

1988's Stinger, which follows a Texas group as they battle with an alien threat amid a crumbling society, is only the basis for the story here, though.

As McCulloch explains, he wanted to "keep Stinger’s most effective elements" but strip things back elsewhere.

"Take away the large ensemble. Take away the giant set pieces. Even take away the book’s crowded town setting. The adaptation would be like an acoustic guitar version of, say, a Radiohead song."

The first teaser (which you can see above) is suitably cryptic and terrifying, with a spinning teacup adorned with art of a deer. It soon transforms into something altogether more grotesque, with sharp horns protruding from its skin.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With James Wan's Atomic Monster (which has produced the likes of The Nun and Malignant) backing Teacup, it's sure to be a spine-chilling journey into some seriously messed-up depths.

Keep tabs on Comic-Con with our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule. For more frights, there's our guide to new horror movies and our ranking of the best horror movies ever made.