Tales of the TMNT’s opening goes shell for leather in a 30-second preview packed with Mutant Mayhem’s spirit and style

A look at the opening titles for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is here, and it's filled with Mutant Mayhem's spirit and style.

In the 30-second clip, which you can see above, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Leonardo are shown crashing their way through a series of villains in the Big Apple and showcasing their iconic weapons. April O'Neil also makes a quick appearance, with The Bear's Ayo Edebiri set to reprise her movie role alongside the main TMNT cast.

The show is a spin-off of last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and is set to pick up where the movie left off, acting as a bridge between the 2023 movie and a future sequel.

"I watched a lot of Superbad, really, more or less, to get the voice," executive producer Chris Yost recently told our sister publication Total Film of the spin-off show. "We watched the movie over and over."

The sequel to Mutant Mayhem is on the way, and is set to release on October 9, 2026. That's a whole three years between movies, though we're sure it'll be worth the wait, especially since the first movie ended with a Shredder tease.

"We'll Dark Knight it," director Jeff Rowe previously joked to SFX magazine. "When you've grown and you've become confident as a teenager, to then go up against a foe that is three times scarier than anything you've ever seen before, that's interesting and dramatic."

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on Paramount Plus on August 9. Keep up to date with Comic-Con with our guide to the SDCC 2024 schedule and the SDCC 2024 live blog.