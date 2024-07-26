Kevin Feige calls watching Deadpool and Wolverine the "best movie experience" of his life as cameos made surprise appearances at SDCC

Deadpool and Wolverine made a big appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con with a special panel for one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies in years. The group screened the movie for fans in Hall H with Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Kevin Feige all present for the event. The visibly emotional stars took to the stage after the screening to share some thoughts.

"If there's still any question about the importance of experiencing something with a crowd, that just changed everything," Feige said. "That was astounding and the best movie experience of my life."

Reynolds and Jackman were similarly effusive as well, with both actors thanking the crowd. "I was a mess, I was soaking wet," Reynolds added. "It is an honor and a privilege to be up here standing next to the X-Man, Hugh Jackman."

"I agree Kevin, for me that was one of the most incredible experience of my life," Jackman continued. "It's been 24 years since I first played Wolverine. Thanks to everyone at Disney, thanks to Shawn and Ryan, thank you for giving me a reason to come back."

At the very end of the panel, there was also a special appearance from some of the major Deadpool and Wolverine cameos. Spoiler warning, we’ll be getting into details of those below.

This video from the #DeadpoolAndWolverine panel contains BIG SPOILERS so make sure you've seen the movie before watching!#SDCC pic.twitter.com/4IYt8GDYtbJuly 26, 2024

Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, and Chris Evans all took to the Hall H stage. You can see them arrive on stage in the video above.

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin, Deadpool and Wolverine is now out in theaters in the US. For our verdict, check out our Deadpool and Wolverine review. Then dive into our guide on watching the Marvel movies in order to see the story so far at a glance.

For more from SDCC throughout the weekend, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule. And don't forget: Marvel Studios has its own separate panel at Hall H this Saturday at 6:00 PM Pacific.