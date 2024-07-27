5 years after it was announced, Star Trek: Discovery spin-off movie starring Michelle Yeoh unveils its first trailer

Star Trek: Section 31 | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Five whole years after it was announced, the first trailer for Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming movie spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery, has finally been released.

The long-awaited promo, which is set to Beyoncé's 'Formation', was unveiled by stars Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, Kacey Rohl, and Michelle Yeoh (who tuned in virtually) during the franchise's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27. Watch it above.

In it, Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou – who died in Discovery's pilot episode, before returning as a more sinister iteration from the Mirror Universe – joins a secret, black ops division of Starfleet. As Rohl's Rachel Garrett puts it, their missions are essentially "spy work", as the space-based organization endeavors to protect the United Federation of Planets and "make sure no one commits murder" amongst the stars.

"Cute idea," Georgiou replies with a menacing grin, as Hardwick's character shares that he's not so keen on the team's newest recruit, given that she's "a tyrant who murdered her own people by the millions."

Olatunde Osunsanmi directs the movie, which has been described as darker than previously Star Trek outings, working from a script by Craig Sweeny.

During the panel, it was also revealed that Kate's Miku Martineau plays a young version of Yeoh's character in the film. Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) round out the supporting cast.

Star Trek: Section 31 is "coming soon", according to the teaser trailer. While we wait, check out our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.

