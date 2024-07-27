Silo season 2 confirms November release date, as The White Lotus star joins cast

Silo might have had a shorter panel than most at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, but it sure didn't waste any of those 30 minutes in Ballroom 20.

Not only did the acclaimed Apple TV Plus show confirm season 2 will premiere on November 15, it revealed a brand new cast member, too: Steve Zahn. The White Lotus actor joined fellow stars Common and Rebecca Ferguson, showrunner Graham Yost, and author Hugh Howey to share the news on July 27.

Zahn is set to play Solo, who 'Wool' readers will know as a key character from the back half of the book. While the clip has yet to release online, attendees were treated to a first look at Ferguson's engineer Juliette stumbling across Solo inside a derelict subterranean bunker.

Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen round out the second chapter's supporting cast.

“In the event of a failed cleaning, prepare for war.” — The OrderSilo Season 2 arrives November 15 on Apple TV+ #JulietteLives #Silo pic.twitter.com/uDqxqAM5veJuly 27, 2024

Season 1 concluded with Juliette managing to escape the silo she's lived in since birth, having been convinced that those in power were corrupt and feeding false lies about the outside world to all those who lived and worked inside it.

In an exciting, bleak twist, she soon realizes that the devastated view they saw from the silo's windows was, in fact, the truth, but due to her upgraded suit, she's able to make it further than most who have left the silo. As she walks forward, a whole load of other craters come into view, as well as a ruined city skyline, and she sets off towards it.

Showrunner Graham Yost recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the Apple TV Plus series' second chapter, which wrapped filming in March 2024, would feature dual storylines: one in the original underground facility, and another with her in a new silo. He went on to explain that flashbacks will depict a huge event from Howey's novel trilogy, in which a group of rebels tried (and failed) to lead an uprising in their silo.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Juliette knows [what] could happen to her silo, and is there any way she could get back to them to help them to stop that from happening?" Yost said. "Stuff's starting to get really, really scary."

Silo season 1 is streaming now, with season 2 expected to drop later this year. Already binged? Have a scroll through our picks of the best Apple TV Plus shows for some viewing inspiration.

For more from SDCC tonight and throughout the weekend, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.