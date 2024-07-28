The Fantastic Four title gets revealed at SDCC, and it suggests they're here for the long haul

The Marvel news won't stop coming at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, with The Fantastic Four title being revealed during the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H.

Fantastic Four will now be officially called The Fantastic Four – First Steps. The title certainly suggests they will be here long-term in the MCU, with the film being described during the panel as being set in a "retro-future" version of the 1960s. Test footage featuring Ralph Ineson's Galactus was also shown. That first step, then, could lead into something much bigger.

Fantastic Four is set to be the first movie released as part of Marvel Phase 6, so expect big things when the MCU movie arrives. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

Pascal recently shared the first behind-the-scenes look at the movie, with him and the rest of Marvel's First Family crowding together for a selfie, and Matt Shakman also confirming the movie's production title with a lanyard that reads "Blue Moon."

The rest of the cast includes Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in mystery roles.

The movie is also set to go into production the day after SDCC, with a release date of July 25, 2025.

