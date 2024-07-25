The Fantastic Four cast assembles for the first time in new behind-the-scenes picture

Marvel's First Family has united in the first behind-the-scenes look at Fantastic Four.

The Marvel Phase 6 film doesn't seem to be in production just yet – Kevin Feige previously said it would start filming the day after SDCC 2024, which is running from July 25 to July 28 – but the cast are together in London, England, along with director Matt Shakman.

"Our first mission," Pascal captioned the post on Instagram, which shows him (Reed Richards), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing).

Interestingly, Shakman is wearing a lanyard sporting the words "Blue Moon," the rumored production title of Fantastic Four. That suggests some strange cosmic goings-on ("once in a blue moon" means a rare occurrence), and we'd expect nothing less from a Fantastic Four movie.

Surprisingly, though, this means the cast won't be present at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel will be hosting a Hall H panel this year, so expect the focus to be on other upcoming Marvel movies and shows rather than Fantastic Four.

The rest of the cast includes Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in mystery roles.

The new film is quite the mystery at the moment, though Feige has confirmed it's set in the '60s. "Yes, yes, very much so. It is a period," he said, adding: "There were a lot of smart people, who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know, or that existed in the '60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I'll say."

