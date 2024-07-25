Leave it to Deadpool and Wolverine to have both a mid-credits and post-credits scene that are...not what we expected.

As with any Marvel movie, there's post-credits scene worth sticking around for. There's also a sweet, heartwarming treat that plays as the credits roll – and we may or may not have teared up a bit.

So whether you've already seen the film (and don't quite understand what that mid-credits montage was all about) or if you're just here to skip ahead and be spoiled...you've come to the right place. Scroll on down to find out what director Shawn Levy had in store for superhero fans. Either way, spoilers ahead.

Does Deadpool and Wolverine have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Marvel/20th Century)

Yes. In fact, there's a montage of clips that play briefly over the end credits, as well as your standard wait-until-the-very-end post-credits scene. We've broken both of them down below.

Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scenes explained

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

During the credits, a video montage set to the song "Good Riddance" by Green Day begins to play. And in that montage is none other than a variety of behind-the-scenes clips from every X-Men movie from The Last Stand to Dark Phoenix, Ryan Reynolds talking about wanting the role of Deadpool, Jennifer Garner suiting up as Elektra, and plenty of laughs and giggles from the cast and crew of each pre-MCU project.

In the series finale of Seinfeld, the same song plays over various clips throughout the show's history. It was one last nice pop culture nod in what is truly an almost overly meta love letter to superhero movies and the people who make them.

The post-credits scene, however, is a bit different...and no it doesn't contain a look ahead at another Marvel movie, nor does it let the audience know what's next for Deadpool and Wolverine. You might recall that Wade tells Cassandra Nova approximately 50 different terrible things that Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) said behind her back. It's crude, it's absurd, and it's almost neverending. It also doesn't seem like something that would come out of Johnny's vocabulary. After Cassandra zaps him to death upon hearing all of these insults, Logan repeatedly berates Wade for getting Johnny killed – and the audience is led to believe that Wade made all of that up in order to distract Cassandra from killing him instead.

Well, we were wrong. In the post-credits scene, Deadpool leads us back to the TVA to prove his innocence and roll the tape. We then see Johnny Storm saying every single horrible thing that Wade claimed he said, and delivering each insult with an almost too-natural cadence. It's a nice laugh-out-loud moment to end on. Sorry there's no teaser for Spider-Man 4.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in UK cinemas now, and releases in the US on July 26. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.