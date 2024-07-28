After months of teasing, Giancarlo Esposito reveals his Captain America: Brave New World villain – and he was right about no one being able to guess it

We finally know who Giancarlo Esposito is playing in Captain America 4, and yeah, he wasn't exaggerating when he claimed that no one would be able to guess it...

During Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the Better Call Saul actor joined co-stars Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Anthony Mackie to talk about the upcoming superhero movie, which sees the latter's Sam Wilson step into his role as the titular shield-bearer.

Up until now, the identity of Esposito's villain had been kept under wraps, so he could hardly believe it when he was given the go-ahead to reveal it by Kevin Feige on stage in Hall H.

"It's like a dream come true," he told moderator Rob Delaney. "When your dreams come true and you get the call, you walk through the door. I have a great deal of gratitude to all the fans who really had this dream come true. It was actually fan casting that linked us together," he continued, gesturing towards Feige.

"We started to talk, and everyone wanted me to be one thing, or another thing; there's been a lot of going on about who I really am," Esposito continued. "Can I say it? I am... Can I say it? I can say it! Wow, let's finally unleash it... I am the King of the Serpent Society... I'm Seth Voelker... Sidewinder!"

Created by writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Ralph Macchio, Voekler is a economics professor-turned-crime boss, who was chemically mutated him by the Roxxon Oil Company, in the comics. As a result of the accident, he developed the ability to teleport using a special cloak.

Throughout his run, his most notable clashes have been with the likes of Scarlet Witch, Triton, Stingray, and Fantastic Four's The Thing.

Officially titled Captain America: Brave New World, the Marvel Phase 5 movie picks up in the aftermath of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, which saw Sam Wilson finally accept the mantle of Cap.

Ramirez will suit up as the new Falcon, while Harrison Ford is stepping in for the late William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross, who is now President of the United States. Intriguingly, the first trailer for Brave New World revealed Ross as Red Hulk, a reveal we were certain would be kept for the movie itself.

The rest of the cast includes Tim Blake Nelson returning as the Leader, with Liv Tyler back as Betty Ross, and Carl Lumbly back as Isaiah Bradley.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025. For more from the MCU, check out the latest on the upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Still catching up? You'll need our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

